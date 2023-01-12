Hooper Partners With Radiowell for Sustainable Disposal of Used Radio Equipment

DEFOREST, Wis., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooper Corporation is a well-respected electric power and mechanical contractor headquartered in DeForest, Wisconsin, with regional offices in Colorado, Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. With approximately 1,200 employees and thousands of vehicles on the road, Hooper utilizes two-way radios for critical communications across the country. Recently, the company upgraded its analog equipment with a Motorola all-digital redundant system and selected Radiowell to sustainably dispose of the old equipment.

Radiowell plants thousands of trees via its partnership with companies and government agencies that repurpose used and surplus two-way radios. Organizations wishing to dispose of their surplus radios should visit Radiowell.com/sell or https://www.Radiowell.com (PRNewswire)

Radiowell, America's largest wholesaler of used two-way radios, will dispose of Hooper's equipment via a three-prong strategy. First, functional equipment will be resold to Radiowell's partnering radios dealers. Second, equipment will be donated to support public safety and non-profit associations. And third, unusable equipment will be recycled via an environmentally responsible process.

Radiowell also pledges to plant one new tree for each decommissioned radio. This means more than 250 new trees will be planted as a result of Hooper's radio upgrade. Radiowell is the only two-way land mobile company with a sustainability objective tied to its business results. This objective helps preserve ecosystems and reduces the global carbon footprint.

"Environmental stewardship is a major component of Hooper's corporate vision and choosing partners that align with this value is one way we maintain the highest standards in everything we do," explained Amy Griffin, Hooper's Community Relations Director.

Hooper is an industry leader with a recognized commitment to sustainable solutions. The partnership between Hooper and Radiowell is an encouraging illustration of the private sector's ability to deliver positive environmental impact. "We believe that the global movement towards net zero will be led by innovations in the private sector," explained Radiowell spokesperson, Andrew Park.

Hooper's Electric Power Division supports utility clients with building, installing, and maintaining vital aspects of our country's electric power systems, which millions of Americans depend on every day. Hooper crews routinely work in remote locations where cellular coverage may be weak. In addition, Hooper provides line clearance and emergency storm response services to help restore power to communities following natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, and severe weather. Hooper's Mechanical division fabricates and installs complex plumbing, HVAC, process piping and fire protection systems throughout Wisconsin.

Companies and government agencies seeking sustainable asset solutions, and top value for their assets, should complete the Sell Used Radios form to learn how their decommissioned radios can have an impact on the future.

