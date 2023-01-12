Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor Day by giving away 1,200 free trees to customers throughout the state

Florida Arbor Day is recognized on the third Friday in January

Company encourages strategic tree planting to maximize environmental benefits, conserve energy and help keep power on

Nearly 11,000 trees distributed since 2017 through Energy-Saving Trees program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees program to give away 1,200 free trees.

Starting on Florida Arbor Day, January 20, Duke Energy customers can request a free tree online at arborday.org/dukeenergy, until all trees are distributed.

The one-gallon trees are shipped directly to customers' homes with planting and care instructions. They are expected to be delivered in time for National Arbor Day, April 28, 2023.

Available tree species include the dahoon holly, sweetbay magnolia, baldcypress, crape myrtle (pink) and crape myrtle (red).

Duke Energy Florida is donating $50,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to purchase and distribute the trees through its Energy-Saving Trees program.

"For years, Duke Energy Florida has teamed up with the Arbor Day Foundation in giving away nearly 11,000 free trees to customers and communities throughout the state," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "To provide reliable service, it's important we maintain trees and other vegetation along the lines that deliver electricity to our customers. By planting the right tree in the right place, you are assisting us in providing the safe, reliable service you depend on, while helping to keep the environment healthy and beautiful."

The Arbor Day Foundation's Energy-Saving Trees and Tree Line USA programs demonstrate how trees and utilities can coexist for the benefit of communities and citizens by highlighting best management practices in public and private utility arboriculture. Duke Energy Florida has been recognized for its tree management practices for 17 consecutive years.

For information about planning and planting vegetation around electrical facilities, please visit Duke Energy's Right Tree Right Place website.

