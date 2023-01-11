Refugee Services of Texas Names David McKeever as CEO of the State's Leading Resettlement Organization

McKeever will transition from CFO to lead Texas' largest resettlement agency

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Refugee Services of Texas, the state's leading refugee resettlement agency and key provider of services for survivors of human trafficking victims, has named David McKeever as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer.

David McKeever (PRNewswire)

Refugee Services of Texas has named David McKeever as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer.

McKeever first became Chief Financial Officer of Refugee Services of Texas in 2021 and took on additional duties last Fall as Interim CEO.

"The Board of Directors has been thoroughly impressed by David's tenure as CFO and as Interim CEO," said Omar Khan, President of the Board of Directors of Refugee Services of Texas. "After an exhaustive search for a new CEO, we believe David's creativity, leadership, and advocacy for staff and clients make him the best person for the job. We look forward to where David will take the organization in 2023 and beyond."

McKeever joined RST at a critical moment when the nation's resettlement program was being revived after years of decline. As yearly refugee resettlement projections rose and the emergency resettlement of thousands of Afghan and Ukrainian nationals were required amid violent turmoil, McKeever's leadership has been integral to keeping Texas at the forefront of resettlement efforts.

As CFO of Refugee Services of Texas, McKeever led the financial management of the organization and advised the CEO on financial planning, budgeting, cash flow, grants, and finance policy. As Interim CEO, he took the lead on all day-to-day executive operations of one of the leading resettlement organizations in Texas and the nation.

"I am thrilled and humbled to take on this exciting role at Refugee Services of Texas at such a critical time," said McKeever. "I am proud to be a member of such a passionate team of staff, executives, volunteers, and members of the board that consistently choose to put our clients' interests first. I believe 2023 will be a banner year for RST, and I look forward to serving this important Texas institution and helping guide it to new heights."

McKeever brings over 15 years of executive experience in non-profit, government, and Fortune 100 organizations to his new role at RST. He earned high praise from D CEO as the publication's 2014 Non-Profit Executive of the Year in his role as CFO of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. He has previously served as Director of Finance for ABC Radio Networks under The Walt Disney Company; the Senior Vice President of Accounting, Finance, and Operations for Cumulus Media; the CFO for Ability Connection; and the CFO of John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas.

McKeever is a military veteran of the United States Army. He is a graduate of Southern University and A&M College at Baton Rouge and holds an MBA from Amberton University.

About Refugee Services of Texas

Refugee Services of Texas is a social service agency dedicated to resettling and providing services to refugees and other displaced persons who are fleeing persecution based on race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, and/or political opinion. Since its founding in 1978, RST has successfully resettled more than 20,000 refugees and survivors of human trafficking from over thirty different countries of origin.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Refugee Services of Texas