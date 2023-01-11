Learning A-Z Introduces Complete K-5 Writing Solution Built on the Latest Research and Best Practices

Winning Recipients Under the New Teacher Grant Program Will Receive a Year-Long Writing A-Z Subscription

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning A-Z, a Cambium Learning Group company, today announced the addition of its completely reimagined Writing A-Z® product to its advanced suite of learning solutions. A new, enhanced program, Writing A-Z is an explicit curriculum solution for K-5 students and builds on the Learning A-Z principles of valuing the teacher as the center of the classroom. The platform supports teachers with easy-to-use, flexible tools that drive great student outcomes.

Additionally, for the first time, Learning A-Z has opened a Teacher Grant Program available to K-5 educators exploring new and innovative ways to impact student writing success. Grant winners will receive a year-long subscription to Writing A-Z. The grant application will close on January 31, 2023, with grants awarded on February 10, 2023. To apply, visit here .

"Writing is an essential part of K-5 education and deeply connected to the instruction of literacy," said Lisa O'Masta, president of Learning A-Z. "The most recent NAEP writing scores show that nearly ¾ of students in grades 8-12 are not writing at a proficient level. Because students write daily and the practice is a foundation of their educational experience, we've recognized the need for new writing tools that are even more innovative and easy to use and are committed to delivering these tools into the hands of teachers."

With Writing A-Z, teachers help students develop their writing skills through research-based instruction. Writing A-Z blends best practices for teachers and guided practice for students to create successful writing experiences within the classroom. Easy-to-implement lesson plans, digital writing and grammar practice, and embedded professional learning are just some of the features that make Writing A-Z a complete and easy-to-use writing solution for K-5 education.

"I'm excited to put Writing A-Z into practice," said Jessica Harden, a teacher in Georgia. "Learning A-Z has made the platform incredibly easy to use. It's clear that the end goal is to help teachers help students. I honestly cannot think of a better solution to do so!"

Students access their Writing A-Z assignments via the Kids A-Z platform. Accessible from any digital or mobile device, Kids A-Z provides access to Writing A-Z's digital writing tool WaLT, which allows students to access key writing tools and complete the writing process digitally. Additional assets include teacher messages, awards, and fun avatars that motivate students to practice. Writing A-Z also includes robust resources for teachers, including a point-of-use professional development library, which provides expert videos, research articles, coaching videos and more to aid in systematic writing instruction.

Writing A-Z joins the full Learning A-Z product suite, including the most recent addition, Foundations A-Z™. Built from the ground up on the Science of Reading, Foundations A-Z delivers explicit, systematic, cumulative instruction that empowers educators to confidently teach all K-5 foundational reading skills, drive improved student outcomes and instill the joy of learning.

"Writing fluency is complementary to reading fluency, which is why we've designed all our products to go hand-in-hand," said O'Masta. "The Writing A-Z offering works seamlessly with other Learning A-Z products such as Raz-Plus® and Foundations A-Z products to create a holistic academic experience and foster a lifelong love of learning and reading in students."

Writing A-Z is available for purchase now. For more information about Learning A-Z solutions, please visit www.learninga-z.com .

