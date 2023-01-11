Everlaw Ranks #9 on Glassdoor's 2023 Best Places to Work List

High marks in workplace attributes place Everlaw among the nation's top employers

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, earned the No. 9 ranking on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2023 list for U.S. small and medium companies. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is based solely on anonymous, voluntary employee feedback on their job, the work environment, and employer capturing an authentic inside look.

In their reviews on Glassdoor, Everlaw employees provide a 4.6 average rating out of 5 and emphasize the company values and positive employee experience:

"Great company culture and values with a worthwhile mission! The leadership and team are awesome, fostering an inclusive environment where you can learn and grow. I cannot speak highly enough about work-life balance and feeling truly invested in as an employee. The onboarding process is thorough, and learning is continuous!" wrote an employee in Oakland, Calif.

Employee reviews cited the culture of welcoming feedback, respecting differing opinions, giving compliments freely, and taking pride in collective achievements:

"Everlaw has been the most well run and exciting company I've ever been a part of. There are ultra smart and energetic people that line every inch of this place striving to grow and evolve. Everyone here is very open and welcoming and craves feedback on how to get better. They want to know how to better onboard you, coach you, inspire you, reward you, train you. I could not have landed in a better spot," wrote an employee.

The Everlaw platform helps litigators and investigators uncover the truth in the mountains of digital data that our modern society produces. Everlaw hit major milestones in employee growth and operations in the last year.

"I'm touched by our employees' feedback and gratified that as we build Everlaw for the long-term we stay true to our values," CEO and Founder AJ Shankar said. "Together we are changing how work is done in the legal industry."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 19, 2021 and October 17, 2022. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor's nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook). The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

