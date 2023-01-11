ART PALM BEACH TO FOCUS ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Immersive Experiences Confront the Environmental Crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art Palm Beach, now under new ownership and directed by the producers of the prestigious LA Art Show, is thrilled to announce the inclusion of immersive experiences focused on the climate crisis and the impact humans are having on our planet.

For the first time, DIVERSEartPB will launch in Palm Beach, a sister to the LA Art Show signature curatorial project DIVERSEartLA. Renowned Curator Marisa Caichiolo who is behind DIVERSEartLA, is leading DIVERSEartPB. "Humans are changing the earth's natural systems in rapid and unprecedented ways. This has propelled our planet into a new geologic era: the Anthropocene," said Caichiolo. "Contextualizing through immersive experiences and installations, we can all work together on solutions."

For its debut, DIVERSEartPB will be supporting Florida based non-profit arts organizations and museums and is pleased to present a special exhibition by internationally renowned multi-media artist Marcos Lutyens. In his installation, Lutyens takes the viewer on a hypnotic journey addressing the current drought in California and the rest of the world. DIVERSEartPB is also proud to introduce a collaboration between artist Guillermo Anselmo Vezzosi and scientist Dr. Eric Larour from NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab. The immersive experience and art exhibit in rising sea levels will also include a sculpture by Vezzosi, bringing new life to discarded waste.

Art Palm Beach will be held January 25th to 29th, 2023 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. There will be more than 80 prestigious contemporary, emerging and modern art galleries. Art Palm Beach will donate 15% of all ticket proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information about the show please visit www.ArtPalmBeachShow.com. Tickets can be purchased here

