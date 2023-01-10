Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury Multifamily Community Near Denver

Premier at West Park will be in Greeley, the state's fastest growing metro area

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of Premier at West Park, a 336-unit Class A multifamily community 50 miles from Denver in Greeley. Thompson Thrift plans to begin construction this month and welcome resident in late 2024.

Thompson Thrift (PRNewsfoto/Thompson Thrift) (PRNewswire)

"The multifamily market in Greeley has experienced strong demand and shown significant rent increases due largely to its population and job market growth," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We believe the area is well-positioned to continue its significant growth, and we are excited to bring one of our communities to area residents."

Located at 4118 Centerplace Drive, Premier at West Park will span approximately 21 acres and consist of 10, three-story garden style buildings, plus an additional 133 detached garages. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes will average approximately 1,000 square feet and include many of the luxury finishes that Thompson Thrift communities are known for including, gourmet bar-kitchens with elegant quartz countertops, timeless tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, designer fixtures and finishes, Alexa-compatible smart hub to integrate all smart devices, smart thermostat and smart door locks, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, as well as patio, balcony, and private yard options.

The luxurious lifestyle expands beyond the apartment home itself and continues throughout the community with additional amenities including a professionally decorated clubhouse, resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, Amazon Package Hub, thoughtfully designed courtyards, grilling stations, outdoor game area, gas firepits with seating area, a dog park, pet spa with grooming station, pickleball court, to name a few.

The site is just three miles from downtown Greeley and offers residents convenient access to U.S. Highway 34 with an easy commute to several of the area's major employers, like JBS Swift, Banner Health and the University of Northern Colorado, as well as a 30-minute drive to Fort Collins and 60 minutes to Denver. Directly adjacent to the property sits Centerplace of Greeley, a major retail and dining destination which consists of national and local retailers such as Target, Safeway, Best Buy and T.J. Maxx.

Greeley has been ranked as one of the country's Top Boomtowns by SmartAsset, and is home to more than 342,000 residents. Between 2010 and 2020, the city's population grew by 30%, making it the fastest growing metro area in Colorado and the fourth fastest growing metro area in the United States, according to U.S. Census data. Greeley's employment and economy are both expected to grow at rates above the national average., and there continues to be strong demand for luxury multifamily options.

Since its inception in 1986, Thompson Thrift has been dedicated to excellence, service and leadership and has developed more than $4 billion of ground-up development projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. The company is one of the few developers to build high-quality, attractive Class A residential communities with a variety of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities.

Premier at West Park will be Thompson Thrift's first community in Greeley and its 15th community in Colorado overall.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated, full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver, Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thompson Thrift