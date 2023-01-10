T. HASEGAWA USA RELEASES 2023 FOOD & BEVERAGE TRENDS REPORT

Global flavor leader publishes annual report highlighting growing trends and forecasting upcoming consumer food and beverage preferences

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's top 10 flavor companies has published its annual report highlighting this year's biggest trends in food and beverage flavors, up-and-coming ingredients, predictions for packaged foods and restaurants, and more.

T. Hasegawa logo (PRNewswire)

Today, California-based T. Hasegawa USA announces the publication of its free downloadable 2023 Food and Beverage Flavor Report. This annual report combines leading industry research findings with the latest data from T. Hasegawa's product development and marketing teams to analyze what consumers are currently looking for in food and beverage categories and predict upcoming trends through 2023.

T. Hasegawa has developed custom flavors for the world's top food and beverage brands for more than a century. Globally recognized for its innovation and expertise in flavor development and proprietary flavor enhancing technologies, T. Hasegawa remains at the forefront of consumer trends and shares these developments and research findings throughout the food and beverage industry.

"T. Hasegawa's R&D team is uniquely positioned to predict consumer flavor trends since we work with many of the world's top food and beverage brands," said Doug Resh, Director of Commercial Marketing for T. Hasegawa USA. "Consumer tastes and behaviors are constantly changing, so it's important for us to stay ahead of trends with this annual report. By leveraging the latest trend insights, we're able to use flavor technology to deliver more of what consumers are looking for this year."

The 2023 Food and Beverage Flavor Report is available for free download at www.thasegawa.com/flavor-trends-2023/.

About T. Hasegawa USA , Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made 'Life Taste Better' through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world's top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients' product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa's flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.

Media Contacts :

Collin Whitley

Rocket Launch PR

(714) 694-7393

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.