POST-HOLIDAY BURNOUT: EXPEDIA REPORTS 96% OF TRAVELERS WANT TO DO NOTHING ON THEIR NEXT VACATION

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research1 from leading travel app Expedia® reveals the over-scheduled holiday season has prompted many Americans to plan a "nothing-cation," a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions. According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travelers conducted during December, more than a third (34%) report feeling burned out from the holidays, and nearly everyone surveyed (96%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

Expedia internal data confirms January is one of the top months for researching and booking beach vacations, which is a favorite trip type for nothing-cationers. On average, about a quarter of getaways planned during the first month of the year are to beach destinations, and many hotspots including Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Oahu are already seeing double-digit increases in demand compared to the same time in 2019.2

"There's a time and place for an action-packed vacation itinerary, but our data shows the first trip after the hectic holiday season calls for a more relaxed agenda," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. "For most travelers, getting the most out of their next vacation means setting aside dedicated time for nothing. One trick to avoid unnecessary stress while planning a nothing-cation is to bundle flights, hotel and car rental on the Expedia app, which not only saves you time but more than 10% off the price on average."

When nothing is really something:

According to Expedia's research, nearly half (47%) of travelers say they like to start off the new year with a trip on the calendar to look forward to, as a remedy for feeling anxious (31%) or tired of cold and rainy weather (34%) in January. Furthermore, most (62%) agree that "doing nothing" is their favorite part of vacation and consider it time well-spent (61%).

Parents of young children (4 years old and under) are particularly in need of a nothing-cation, reporting higher levels of post-holiday burnout than average (49% compared to 34%). For them, a successful nothing-cation consists of watching movies in bed, reading and ordering room-service rather than dining out.

Plan a nothing-cation to remember:

Ready for some nothing-cation inspiration? Expedia's travel experts compiled a shortlist of idyllic tropical destinations far from the crowds and perfect for days spent doing a whole lot of nothing. Head over to the Expedia Explore blog to learn more, including recommendations on where to stay.

1In partnership with OnePoll. Surveyed 4,000 respondents from December 14 - 21, 2022. The survey was conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys. Focused on U.S. working adults.

2Based on air and conventional lodging demand for US travelers.

*Savings apply to bookings made on Expedia.com. Discounts are valid until the trip start date.

