Capstreet Promotes Kevin Johnson to Partner and Evan Harmon to Vice President

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has promoted Kevin Johnson to partner and Evan Harmon to vice president, effective immediately.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the partnership and extend our warmest congratulations to Evan on his promotion. Since joining Capstreet, both individuals have demonstrated commitment and a strong work ethic. We appreciate their contributions to Capstreet and its portfolio companies. It is the hard work and dedication of individuals like Kevin and Evan that drive Capstreet's success and reinforce our culture and values," said Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner at Capstreet.

Mr. Johnson, a member of Capstreet's investment committee, currently serves on the boards of Incentive Solutions, PCS Software and Surgical Notes. He previously served on the board of HungerRush. During his time at Capstreet, Kevin has also worked closely with Ontellus and Allredi. Before joining the firm in 2014, he worked with Brentwood Associates and in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley. Mr. Johnson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration degree from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

Mr. Harmon, who joined Capstreet in 2019 as an associate, was previously an analyst with Stephens Inc. where he worked on M&A and financing transactions across the industrials, transportation, TMT, and energy sectors. He received both a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance degree and a Master of Financial Management degree from Texas A&M University.

"We thank Kevin and Evan for their dedication and invaluable contributions to Capstreet and congratulate them on their promotions. We are proud of the Capstreet team and look forward to developing and supporting our internal talent to help drive value at our portfolio companies and to support the future growth of Capstreet," said George Kelly, Managing Partner at Capstreet.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

