GNS Rebrands as Aitia to Focus on AI-Enabled Drug Discovery

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS, the leader in the application of causal AI and "Digital Twins" to discover and develop new drugs, announced today its rebranding as Aitia (pronounced "ay-tee-ah"). Aitia, derived from the Greek word for causality, will focus on further leveraging its Gemini Digital Twins to discover the next generation of breakthrough drugs to improve outcomes for patients. Gemini Digital Twins are being used today to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Huntington's Disease, with several more in development across oncology, neurodegeneration, and immunology.

Aitia will partner with biopharma companies from the earliest stages of the discovery process through pre-IND. Aitia will also continue partnering with leading biopharma companies to simulate their drug candidates in patient cohorts derived from the Gemini Digital Twins.

"We are taking this important step in our evolution to leverage the exciting discoveries that are emerging from our Digital Twins" said Colin Hill, CEO and co-founder of Aitia. "These discoveries are now coming at an accelerated rate because of the power of our causal AI technology used to create the Digital Twins and the availability of rich multi-omic patient data. We are excited to continue to work with our current partners and with new partners to advance our discoveries further along the drug discovery process and eventually see these discoveries move into the clinic and to patients."

About Aitia

Aitia is the leader in the application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover the next generation of breakthrough drugs. By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden biological mechanisms of disease to create Digital Twins of disease in oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, and immunology. Gemini Digital Twins are being used today to discover novel therapies and accelerate R&D in multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Huntington's Disease, with several more in development. Aitia's partners include seven of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally.

