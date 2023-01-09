FireKing International Releases New Fire-Rated Pedestal File Cabinet

New product provides fire-rated storage with flexibility for modern work.

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKing International unveiled the new fire-rated mobile file cabinet today. The product combines FireKing's proprietary fire-rated storage technology with a modern pedestal file cabinet. The cabinet will be fire-rated for 1-Hour and 30-Minutes and feature a 25 1/4" inch height which allows for easy storage under a desktop even with the addition of a cushion to maximize seating. The product features heavy duty caster wheels that allow for easier movement of the product within an office environment.

FireKing Fire-Rated Pedestal Mobile Cabinets shown in 4 colors: Arctic White, Parchment, Platinum, and Black. (PRNewswire)

"We have seen a shift to mobile, individual, and flexible storage solutions used in the modern workplace and we have developed a product to meet those requests," says Rick Mejia, CEO of FireKing. "Additionally, as we continue to work in hybrid environments, company assets – laptops, hard drives, and documents – still need to stored safely and securely when they are used at home."

"We are excited to add this new product to our lineup," says Bryan Mills, COO at FireKing. "The pedestal was built for the office and also serves those that work from home. At FireKing, we will continue to develop products that solve problems for our customers."

The benefits of the new fire-rated mobile pedestal cabinet include:

1-Hour and 30-Minute Fire Ratings

25 ¼" height that will fit under most desks

Ability to pair with cushion to create extra seating

Catch-all top drawer and file-ready bottom drawer to maximize storage options

Standard key lock with two keys

Water resistant to damage from sprinklers and fire hoses

Made in the USA

For additional information, please visit https://www.fireking.com/product/pedestal/ or contact your preferred office supply or furniture dealer.

About FireKing International: As one of America's leading manufacturers, FireKing offers best-in-class products for asset protection in retail, commercial, and home office environments. Our products include fire-rated file cabinets, storage cabinets, and safes. Whatever your fire protection needs are, you're guaranteed to find the right fire-resistant product to accomplish them from FireKing.

Visit www.fireking.com for more information.

FireKing International Logo (PRNewsfoto/FireKing International) (PRNewswire)

