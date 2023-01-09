Corpac Steel Products Corp Certified as a Minority-Owned Business

Global leader of Pipe and Steel continues its commitment to diversity and inclusion with certification from NMSDC

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corpac Steel Products Corp, a Global Leader in Pipe, Steel, Valves and Fittings distribution announced today that it has been granted its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification and is now Nationally Certified by the Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council. This certification validates that Corpac meets the criteria defined by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

"The NMSDC's recognition is a testament to our values of diversity, inclusiveness, and equality. We are committed to continue to do well by doing good." – Jorge Woldenberg, CEO

About Corpac

Corpac is a global supplier of steel products and services with operations and inventory locations throughout North America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is ISO 9001 certified and is considered to be the first ISO/TS 29001:2010 certified Pipe and Steel distributor in the world. Its proprietary Crossover Distribution® System includes Manufacturing, Distribution, Services, Logistics, Trade Finance, QA, and QC as well as supply chain consultancy.

Hundreds of leading companies in the Energy, Heavy & Civil Construction as well as Utilities, rely on Corpac's vast inventory, distribution, production, and logistics capabilities for their project needs throughout the world.

Learn more about Corpac at www.corpacsteel.com

Learn more about NMSDC at www.nmsdc.org

Contact

Jorge Mercado

marketing@corpacsteel.com

