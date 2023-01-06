Copa Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Schedule

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – Fourth Quarter 2022



Date: February 15, 2023

Time: After US market close

This release will be available on our website: https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



Date: February 16, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)

Join by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8567059673b04e0e952de6002edc9803

Webcast (listen-only): https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer



José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

























We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia – Panamá

Director – Investor Relations

011 (507) 304-2774

CPA-G

View original content:

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.