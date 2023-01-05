Sage Veterinary Imaging to Offer 128-slice CT for Pets

The first human-quality CT scanner in Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Veterinary Imaging (SVI) has partnered with Philips Healthcare to offer the first human-quality 128-slice CT for pets in Texas. The CT installation is part of a 5,000-foot clinic expansion that includes two surgical suites, a special procedures lab, an ultrasound wet lab training facility, and additional expansion of SVI's growing I-131 feline hyperthyroidism treatment program.

Our CT is so fast that most patients do not need anesthesia. That's a game-changer for many patients.

A CT scan is a diagnostic imaging procedure that uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the inside of the body. The 128-slice CT scanner offers more detectors than a 16 or 64 slice CT, larger volume coverage and shorter scan times.

"In human and veterinary imaging, slice count matters," explained Dr. Jaime Sage. "Unlike the common single, 16, or 64 slice scanners, our CT is so fast that most patients do not need anesthesia. That's a game-changer for many patients who are otherwise too sick to withstand the anesthetic. With the addition of the Incisive's AI reconstruction capabilities, and our Intellispace Portal with powerful 3D analytical tools, we are able to complete precision diagnostics and image-guided procedures that would not otherwise be possible."

For veterinarians throughout central Texas, this means accurate, high-quality imaging within a short drive. "The new CT scanner combined with the skilled radiologists at SVI lend itself to talking confidently with clients about treatment options, said David Hocher, DVM, of Round Rock Animal Hospital. "We have high quality imaging nearby, rather than having to drive for those services."

CT scan can be used in the following:

Accurate cancer staging

Pre-surgical check for metastatic disease

Diagnose cancer in the skull, lungs, and nasal cavities

Diagnose osteoarthritis and elbow dysplasia

Diagnose abnormal vessels of the liver

Diagnose disorders of the abdomen such as kidney stones

Plan for surgical repairs of joints and complex fractures

Create 3D models for analysis, measurement, or printing

About Sage Veterinary Imaging

Sage Veterinary Imaging is accredited by the American College of Veterinary Radiology (ACVR) and includes:

3T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

128-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner

High-resolution console ultrasound

Echocardiography with full workups .

Image-guided biopsies.

In addition to the Round Rock location, SVI has imaging centers in Midvale and Sandy, Utah.

