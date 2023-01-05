Nest Collaborative Teams with Connecticut Children's Care Network to Provide Telehealth Breastfeeding Support to Families Across Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Collaborative, the nation's first and largest virtual lactation consultation platform, announced a collaboration with Connecticut Children's Care Network to bring pre- and perinatal breastfeeding support via telehealth to more than 5,000 Connecticut families and newborns.

Nest Collaborative is the creator of the nation’s first virtual lactation platform. The company’s nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to moms for same-day virtual consults, meaning more moms have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, availability, and group sessions Latch Lounge. (PRNewswire)

Connecticut Children's Care Network is a clinically integrated network of 37 independent pediatric practices and over 200 pediatric primary care providers in more than 50 locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts that work to improve quality of care and health outcomes for infants, children and adolescents. It is the only pediatric-focused network of its kind in Connecticut.

"As pediatric primary care providers, we know the short and long term medical and neurodevelopmental advantages of breastfeeding," said Dr. David M. Krol, MD, MPH, FAAP, medical director of Connecticut Children's Care Network. "We also know that significant sociodemographic and cultural disparities exist in the initiation and continuation of breastfeeding. Nest Collaborative's International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) provide equitable, evidence-based guidance to our families when they need it most to help prevent and overcome breastfeeding challenges."

Nest Collaborative's nationwide network of IBCLCs is available to families for virtual consultations, seven days a week, in all 50 states and in 10+ languages. Breastfeeding decreases risk for maternal and infant diseases yet numerous systemic issues perpetuate barriers to the practice. Nest Collaborative removes a significant barrier to breastfeeding by connecting parents to lactation consultants via telehealth without copay, out-of-pocket costs or deductibles for any families with active insurance or Medicaid coverage.

"We are thrilled that Connecticut Children's Care Network has selected Nest Collaborative to help improve care for families with newborns throughout the state," said Amanda Gorman, CPNP, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of Nest Collaborative. "Connecticut Children's maintains the highest quality clinical standards for pediatric care and partnering with them is an honor. We're especially excited to join Connecticut Children's Care Network in bringing together the pediatric expertise that Connecticut Children's has to offer, with the quality of care that community physicians and our IBCLC's bring to caring for families and newborns."

IBCLCs are the gold standard in lactation care. Experts in human lactation, they can support families in their infant feeding decisions, including exclusive breastfeeding, supplementation, re-lactation, and return-to-work. Nest Collaborative provides unlimited same-day appointments with IBCLCs for parents in need of breastfeeding support in English and nine other languages: Arabic, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Burmese.

About Nest Collaborative:

Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021 and 2022, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. Nest Collaborative earned first place in the 2022 Yale Innovation Summit's Tech and Digital Health Pitch Contest. For more information, visit: www.nestcollaborative.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Hillman

Todd Stein Communications

Michelle@toddsteincommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nest Collaborative