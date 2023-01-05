KeyCare Completes $27M Series A Investment Round to Expand Adoption and Grow Capabilities of its Epic-based Virtual Care Platform

Ziegler and multiple health systems join previous investor base to advance KeyCare's innovative telehealth model

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCare, the nation's only virtual-first care platform built with Epic, today announced the completion of its Series A funding round following new investments from Ziegler and two additional health systems. This expanded backing brings KeyCare's total Series A raise to over $27 million.

KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. With KeyCare, health systems can easily augment their care teams and widen their digital front doors. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. (PRNewswire)

These investors join 8VC, LRVHealth, Bold Capital, and Spectrum Health Ventures in support of KeyCare's mission to improve patient access, expand provider capacity, and streamline care delivery across the country by giving patients access to 24/7, 50-state urgent care Virtualist providers.

"With the completion of our Series A funding, KeyCare is well-positioned to continue the optimization of our platform and provide virtual care services to additional health system partners," said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. "It's gratifying to have the support of strategic investors like Ziegler, as well as our health system partners. And we are excited that multiple new health systems are scheduled to go live in the first quarter of 2023, while our pipeline for additional health system and virtual care partners continues to grow."

"KeyCare's approach to virtual care is both innovative and unique in the industry because their technology is optimized on Epic to facilitate patient record sharing," stated Grant Chamberlain, senior managing director at Ziegler. "They are well-positioned to help health systems augment their own care teams and facilitate a high-quality and streamlined virtual care experience for patients."

KeyCare offers health systems the ability to easily augment their care teams, optimize capacity, and widen their digital front doors by partnering with a nationwide network of virtual care groups working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. Patients can easily schedule appointments with these Virtualist healthcare providers via their health system's MyChart portal or call center. Virtualists then complete the telehealth visit on KeyCare's Epic platform and their data can be seamlessly shared with members of the patient's regular care team.

About KeyCare

KeyCare is an Epic-based virtual care platform designed to help forward-thinking health systems improve access and quality by expanding their virtual care options for patients. KeyCare offers health systems access to a network of independent virtual care providers working on KeyCare's Epic-based platform. Health systems can start with nationwide virtual urgent care coverage, and then may add other virtual health services based on their virtual care initiatives. To learn more about KeyCare, visit www.keycare.org.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

