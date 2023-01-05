THE GENESIS KOMET (TLP-208)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to come up with a more comfortable and practical way to wear a mask during Covid-19" said inventor from Garland, TX "THE GENESIS KOMET is a newly designed face mask combined with the electronics that could allow wearers to more easily communicate."

This patent pending invention could provide enhanced safety and peace of mind while allowing individuals to communicate more easily while being protected from COVID-19. This design would allow the mask to be easily and quickly positioned with less discomfort caused by conventional ear loops. Invention comes in different sizes and colors to suit different wears need and style. While this improved mask could be of use for everyone; particular appeal to essential workers such as police, retail workers, oil field, anyone who must communicate in noisy environments.

