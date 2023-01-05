Branch Becomes a Certified B Corp, Anchored By Its Mission to Make Insurance More Affordable for All

Home and Auto Insurer Recognized for its work to restore insurance as a force for communal good

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , a full-stack insurance company that uses data, technology, and automation to make bundling home and auto insurance easier and less expensive, is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation™. Branch received this certification because it met the high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set forth by nonprofit B Labs .

Branch is home and auto insurance that’s simple to buy and built for savings. (PRNewsfoto/Branch Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Branch was founded to restore insurance to its original intent: a force for communal good. By putting data and technology to work and harnessing the power of community, Branch has created simpler, easier, and more affordable insurance for its members with the goal of helping more people become insured. In alignment with that mission, Branch is set up as a Public Benefit Corporation, a structure whereby a company is equally obligated to perform a social good and to create shareholder value. Attaining B Corp Certification is the next step in the company's commitment to accountability and transparency in how it helps its members, employees, and society through its business practices.

"We started Branch because we believed we could create an insurance company that did good for society through its mission: lowering the price of insurance so more people could be insured. We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts and to be part of the global community of businesses that meet high standards of social impact," said Steve Lekas, CEO and Co-founder of Branch. "This certification is a strong reflection of our commitment to our members and society and we'll continue to keep the community we serve at the forefront of our work."

To achieve B Corp Certification, companies must be committed to meeting credible, comprehensive, and independent standards. The rigorous assessment used to obtain B Corp certification evaluated Branch's impact in Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. In order to maintain its Certification, the company will undergo verification every three years and demonstrate its continual positive impact.

To learn more about Branch and its dedication to creating a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy through its B Corp Certification, visit Branch.com/CertifiedBCorp .

About Branch

Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto insurance with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, the Branch Insurance Exchange taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, and accountability.

Branch was launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange, Everspan Insurance Company, and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC). To learn more, visit Branch.com .

Contact:

Ally Majewski

ally@ourbranch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Branch Insurance