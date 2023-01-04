TOUCHPOINT SOLUTION - PATENTED DIGITAL HEALTH WEARABLES PROVEN TO REDUCE STRESS BY 70% - EXHIBITING AT CES 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchPoint Solution®, the creator of stress-relieving digital health wearable devices, will be showcasing their patented BLAST ® technology and product lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV, from January 5th to January 8th, 2023.

"We are excited to release BLAST® technology to provide freedom from stress and anxiety in an affordable accessible way"

TouchPoints® digital health wearables are scientifically proven through clinical trials to reduce stress by 70% in 30 seconds with its embedded patented BLAST® (Bi-Lateral Alternating Stimulus Tactile) technology. TouchPoints® are non-invasive and create calm and focus through a neuroscience-powered algorithm of gentle alternating micro-vibrations. This rhythm reduces the natural fight and flight response caused by stress and helps to return the body to a state of focus and control.

TouchPoints® improve focus and help both children and adults alike by relieving symptoms of stress, anxiety, sleep issues, ADHD, autism, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and more.

Media and exhibition attendees are invited to stop by Booth #8737b located in the Las Vegas Convention Center Digital Health Studio to demo TouchPoints® products and see how BLAST® technology works in real time.

Given the importance of mental health and the significant negative impact that stress creates, Founder and CEO Vicki Mayo said "We are excited to use BLAST® technology to provide real-time, noninvasive solutions to help both children and adults alike stress less and live more."

CEO Vicki Mayo will also be presenting on Friday, January 6th 2023 at the Digital Health Stage located in the LVCC at 11:15am. Her talk will focus on how digital health technology is capable of relieving stress and improving mental health.

About TouchPoint Solution:

TouchPoint Solution was founded in 2017 with the mission of bringing relief to the millions of people who suffer from stress and anxiety. Developed over a decade by a team of neurologists, TouchPoints® have been awarded nine patents and utilized more than 4M times in 2021 alone.

