Prezi Teams Up With Zoom To Launch Prezi Video For Zoom Curated Essential Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi , the leading presentation and collaboration software for video meetings, today announced it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to launch Prezi Video for Zoom, part of Zoom's curated Essential Apps. This provides Zoom One Pro, Business, and Business Plus customers with the ability to launch Prezi Video from within Zoom to interact with on-screen content and create a video meeting experience that's up to 75 percent more engaging and impactful.

Prezi Video is the only virtual presentation app included in Zoom curated Essential Apps, among other apps focused on productivity and collaboration, team activities and workshops, and sales and customer relationships, from the 2,000+ third-party integrations hosted by the Zoom App Marketplace, to be featured in the program.

"To date, Prezi Video has helped over 200,000 organizations have better, more productive video meetings by introducing the ability to share on-screen content within your screen to drive two-way engagement," said Jim Szafranski, Chief Executive Officer, Prezi. "Joining Zoom curated Essential Apps is an exciting next step that not only deepens our integration with Zoom, but also gives us the opportunity to improve the digital employee experience for millions more hybrid workers."

Prezi Video for Zoom curated Essential Apps: Key Features

Through Zoom curated Essential Apps, Prezi Video for Zoom is now accessible within the new apps sidebar, readily available for in-meeting use, creating an easy and streamlined user experience. The new app lets users bring any visual content or presentations into their video feeds during a live meeting for a more interactive, productive and inclusive meeting experience. Zoom users can use Prezi Video for Zoom to react directly on-screen during a live meeting with text, giving participants the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues while removing the need to interrupt the speaker. Zoom curated Essential Apps gives users access to premium Prezi Video for Zoom features, providing users with more branding control with custom name tags making meetings look and feel more professional.

"Prezi is a proven leader in on screen visual communications with over 140 million users. We are pleased to include Prezi Video for Zoom as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps, which gives our customers access to integrated apps like Prezi to help them better engage their team with interactive activities, presentations and content on meetings to improve customer conversations and help them grow their business," said Ross Mayfield, Group Product Manager, Zoom Apps.

Prezi Video for Zoom is available on the Zoom App Marketplace https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/mj3SAtlRRgmXxenmORfKag . For more information on Prezi Video for Zoom, please visit https://prezi.com/video/zoom-essential-apps .

About Prezi

Prezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com .

