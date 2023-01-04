Mullen Group Ltd. - 2023 Budget and Business Plan Conference Call and Webcast

OKOTOKS, AB, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2023 Budget and Business Plan on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:
Date:
January 16, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m. ET
Conference Call Dial-in:
1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)
416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)
403-351-0324 (Calgary or Overseas participants)
Webcast:
www.mullen-group.com
A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Monday, January 30, 2023, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 9738 followed by the pound sign.
Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.
Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer
121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296
