Element CEO and Co-Founder Molly He to Speak at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics — announced that Element CEO and Co-Founder Molly He will speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco.

Element Biosciences (PRNewsfoto/Element Biosciences)
About Element Biosciences, Inc.
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Kristi Heim
Element Biosciences
Kristi.Heim@elembio.com

