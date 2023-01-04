CHEQ - The World's First Social Payment Platform for Consumer Gifting Debuts in South Florida

The first mobile payment platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting continues to expand in top restaurants, bars, hotels and stadiums

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEQ continues its growth nationwide with their debut in South Florida, including partnerships with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park, and another exciting stadium announcement later this month. CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for restaurants, bars, hotels, stadiums, and the entire hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting. Through CHEQ, users can pay for and send food and drinks to one another for on-premise consumption from anywhere in the world. CHEQ also lets its restaurant and stadium partners to send exciting promotions and free products to users, driving sales, increased foot traffic, and customer loyalty.

CEO and Co-Founder, Thomas Lapham started the CHEQ platform based on personal experience. During the pandemic, it was difficult to visit friends socially, and the limited on-premise food and beverage ordering that was available was very slow. CHEQ's platform solves both problems by allowing friends to connect remotely via their social gifting feature, and by allowing guests to order right away while on premise using their mobile ordering feature. The technology provides a way to make the good times even better and share with friends or family. The goals of CHEQ are to connect people, experiences, and create amazing memories through technology.

"The stories we hear about users engaging creatively and seeing the social purchases and gifting features of CHEQ has come full circle and is truly inspiring," says Lapham. "Friends can send each other beverages quickly and easily for birthdays, game day, or a bachelorette party. Parents can send a quick latte to their college student who is hunkering down for finals. The variety of usage on the app has exceeded our expectations entirely. Our mission of using technology to make the good times even better is validated through these consumer experiences. With CHEQ, we make the connection with people we care about when we can't be there in person."

As the first ordering app available to independent restaurant operators, CHEQ can also be used beyond sporting events and hospitality venues using the innovative technology. CHEQ is available to restaurant operators without paying any commissions, equipment costs, or hidden fees. Guests can benefit by using CHEQ to order ahead and skip the line at a venue, while also supporting local businesses. Restaurants and venues such as Kaori, MaryGold's Florida Brasserie from Chef Brad Kilgore, Vinya Wine & Market (Key Biscayne), Hard Rock Cafe, and many more are all signed up to join CHEQ's social gifting marketplace, which will allow users to send/receive food, drinks, and unique experiences to one another at each establishment in real time. With CHEQ, restaurants are also able to attract new customers by sending coupons and discounts for featured items, as well as customize marketing based on guest preferences such as vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

CHEQ has achieved rapid growth through long-term agreements with professional sports teams in key markets, significantly increasing its brand awareness and ability to attract and onboard new users, restaurants and other venues. CHEQ currently has partnerships with the Miami Marlins, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and University of Washington Huskies, with five new upcoming stadium partnerships to start in 2023. With CHEQ, mobile ordering throughout the stadium and in-seat delivery is now available in select sections of each venue. CHEQ also provides self-service kiosks in high-traffic locations to help reduce lines and wait times. With innovations like "order to seat" and "order ahead" at stadiums, "shared tab" and "customizable preferences" at restaurants, consumers will appreciate spending more time in their seats and experiencing being in the moment instead of waiting in line.

