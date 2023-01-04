Bloomingdale's Enters the Seattle Market with New Bloomie's Concept

Retailer will open its third "Bloomie's" location in University Village

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomingdale's today announced its entry into Seattle with the opening of "Bloomie's." Following the successful introduction of Bloomie's in the greater Chicagoland area earlier this year, and Fairfax, Virginia, in 2021, the retailer's smaller format store is set to open on the west coast in 2023.

"We are thrilled to enter the Seattle market with the opening of our third Bloomie's location," stated Charles Anderson, Director of Stores, Bloomingdale's. "The new flexible store experience has been well-received in other cities as it remains authentic to the Bloomingdale's brand yet brings a new and exciting energy to our shoppers. We can't wait to be a part of the community and for the people of Seattle to be a part of the Bloomie's story."

The smaller concept store will provide a casual, contemporary, and highly curated experience, featuring an edit of top brands in a broad range of men and women's categories including apparel, accessories, beauty, giftables and more. Bloomie's is anticipated to open in 2023 within University Village in the Ravenna neighborhood, located north of Downtown Seattle.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 34 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

