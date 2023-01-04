AmeriVet Securities Continues to Raise Capital, Expand Business

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Securities, Inc., (AVI), announced today that the firm has raised $4 million in additional capital.

"Additional capital and consistent growth in deal participation will allow us to continue to increase our performance across all lines of business," said Mercedes Elias, Co-CEO of AVI and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "We look forward to adding value to clients, while further expanding our business and investing in AVI's growth in 2023."

Since AVI underwent a relaunch in 2018, the firm's deal flow total value has continued to increase year-over-year. AVI adds value to clients by bringing Tier II and Tier III investors into the underwriting syndicate, increasing the breadth of the offering.

"AVI's dedication to their clients and to their mission, to produce meaningful opportunities and results for military veterans, is admirable," said Bob Jones, President of AVI, U.S. Air Force veteran and former Vietnam Prisoner of War. "We continue to build an exceptional reputation in the diversity and inclusion space, and I look forward to seeing our business and veteran hiring efforts grow in 2023."

AVI specializes in Debt and Equity Capital Markets and Public Finance. Products include Investment Grade Corporates, Municipal Bonds, U.S. Treasuries, Equities, Commercial Paper, Cash Management, ABS, RMBS, Liability Management and Issuer Reverse Inquiry Opportunities.

For additional information or inquiries on products and services please contact AVI's New York office at: (646) 809-6909.

About AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc., is a dual-registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) broker-dealer. AVI's mission is to provide first class capital markets and financial services across multiple lines of business, while producing meaningful opportunities and results within the veteran community. Products include Investment Grade Corporates, Municipal Bonds, U.S. Treasuries, Equities, Commercial Paper, Cash Management, ABS, RMBS, Liability Management and Issuer Reverse Inquiry Opportunities.

