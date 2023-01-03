Ultra Clean to Participate at Needham Annual Growth Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Annual Growth Conference in New York on Wednesday, January 11 beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET (7:15 a.m. PT).

Webcast

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the UCT website at www.uct.com/investors and a replay will be available the same day.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com .

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

