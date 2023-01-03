Blue Zones Activate and Pine County Join Forces to Help Transform the Health of the County

Blue Zones to explore and assess Pine County's well-being and create plan to help residents live better and longer

PINE CITY, Minn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine County today announced the launch of Blue Zones Activate, a well-being initiative that uses an evidence-based approach to make healthy choices easier in all the places people spend the most time. The effort begins with an in-depth readiness and feasibility assessment of Pine County that will help determine how to make it a healthier place to live, work, grow up, and grow older.

"Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of everyone in Pine County, and we've been making incredible strides with our public health team," said Stephen Hallan, Pine County Commissioner. "We're excited to partner with Blue Zones, along with direct collaboration from the community, to help identify current challenges and opportunities so that Pine County is a healthier, happier place where everyone can thrive."

Blue Zones, LLC originated in Minnesota and has been successful in over 70 communities using a proven model in collaboration with communities to help people live better and longer. Research shows where people live has a bigger influence on their health than their genetics. Blue Zones tackles this "zip code effect" using scientifically proven lessons of longevity, health, and happiness gleaned from 20 years of research to boost the well-being of entire cities, towns, counties, and regions.

The Blue Zones approach focuses on the single largest determinant of health: the place we live. Instead of focusing on individual behavior change, Blue Zones helps communities make permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they advance throughout their day. By improving the Life Radius®—the area close to home where most Americans spend 90% of their lives—Blue Zones transformations have been able to move the needle dramatically in improving overall population health and well-being, raising employee and student productivity, and boosting economic vitality and development.

"Essentia Health-Sandstone is excited to support Pine County Health's efforts with Blue Zones. This work will help narrow our health gaps as identified in our community health needs assessment (CHNA) and ultimately improve health, longevity, and quality of life for Pine County residents," said Tanya Christopherson, Dietary Supervisor at Essentia Health-Sandstone and Pine County resident.

"We are excited to work with Pine County in this bold shared vision to improve well-being, resilience, and economic vitality," said Ben Leedle, Blue Zones CEO and Co-founder of Blue Zones Project. "Improving well-being at the community level leads to healthier and happier residents, a better and more productive workforce, and a more vibrant economy. We are excited to work together to create a transformation plan that will improve the lives of current and future generations."

The Blue Zones expert team will connect with Pine County leaders and organizations to begin immediate work assessing the strengths, needs, and challenges that residents are facing today. Blue Zones will then create a policy-focused transformation plan that, once implemented, can drive widespread improvements in well-being, reductions in healthcare costs, and improve economic vitality in the region.

For more information, visit bluezones.com/activate-pine-county.

About Blue Zones®

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in Blue Zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books The Blue Zones Solution, The Blue Zones of Happiness, The Blue Zones, Thrive, and Blue Zones Kitchen—all published by National Geographic books. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com.

About Pine County

Pine County is located midway between the Twin Cities and Duluth along Interstate 35. With approximately 30,000 people, Pine County is a geographically large, rural community with population centers in Pine City, Hinckley, and Sandstone. Pine County is also home to a portion of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. With its operation of the Grand Casino Hinckley, as well as a recent development of Meshakwad Community Center, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe provides a richness of cultural diversity to the community. Tourism also plays an important role in Pine County, offering a plethora of recreational opportunities within the many state parks and national forests.

