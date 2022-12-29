InventHelp Inventor Develops Forklift Accessory for Emptying Trashcans (FJK-197)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a forklift operator and I thought there could be a better way to lift, transport and dump a commercial 55-gallon trash receptacle," said an inventor, from Grand Rapids, Mich., "so I invented the TRASH BARREL DUMPSTER. My design eliminates the need for an employee to lift and drag a heavy trashcan to a dumpster and it could reduce stress and strain."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to transport and empty a commercial/industrial trashcan. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually lift and move the can. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for manufacturing and fabricating facilities, warehouses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp