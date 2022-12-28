InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Storage Dispenser for Toilet Paper Rolls (DLL-3906)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a bathroom accessory that enables you to easily store and access spare rolls of toilet paper," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the AUTO ROLL. My design would offer a decorative and efficient alternative to traditional toilet paper roll holders."

The invention provides an effective way to store multiple rolls of toilet tissue in the bathroom. In doing so, it ensures that extra rolls are readily available when needed. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the need to reach or walk to obtain an extra roll. The invention features a decorative and sanitary design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DLL-3906, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

