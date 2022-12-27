VETERAN FACILITIES EXECUTIVE LEO EHRLINE III JOINS THE NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME

Leo Will Oversee All Operations at the Forthcoming Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran facilities executive Leo Ehrline III is joining the New Jersey Hall of Fame team as Director of the new Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) at American Dream.

Leo brings with him more than four decades of experience and leadership in the event hospitality and experience field. As Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer for BSE Global, he was responsible for further improving the customer experience at Barclays Center through working closely with all areas of the company, including marketing, communications, sales, security, guest services, food and beverage, programming, hospitality, analytics, ticketing, and transportation.

During his 26-year tenure with the organization, Leo has been a key contributor across many aspects of the business and has seen many highlights, including two trips to the NBA finals with the New Jersey Nets. He continues to serve as their experience ambassador.

Prior to that, he spent 19 years at the Meadowlands Sports Complex making a steady ascent up the corporate ladder, working his way from the accounting office to the box office, and eventually managing all marketing and sales efforts at the Meadowlands.

"Leo's tremendous wealth of experience and knowledge makes him an incredible asset to our team," said President of the New Jersey Hall of Fame Steve Edwards, "We are confident our new, state-of-the-art and one-of-a-kind Entertainment and Learning Center will greatly benefit under Leo's leadership and look forward to seeing his vision to enhance the customer experience for our visitors."

"The New Jersey Hall of Fame is such a respected institution and a key reminder of the vast talent within the Garden State," Ehrline said. "I am excited and grateful to be a part of shaping the Hall's first permanent home at the equally iconic American Dream and look forward to the task of putting New Jersey greatness on display."

The ELC is slated to open in late Spring 2023 at American Dream.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 14 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors , like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org .

CONTACT: Natasha Alagarasan, natasha@princetonsc.com, (609) 789 – 7818

