RodRadar’s Live Dig Radar® Deployed for the First Time by a US-based Contractor...

RINATYA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RodRadar, developers of groundbreaking sensor technology for detecting underground hazards, announced today that Florida-based Haskell has become the first contractor in the United States to deploy the company's debut product, LDR Excavate™. Haskell, a pioneering architecture, engineering and construction firm, was an early investor in RodRadar and has now also become one of its premier customers.

"RodRadar's Live Dig Radar® technology is a game changer," said Cutler Knupp, Managing Director of Haskell's innovation and venture capital arm, Dysruptek. "We've validated that the solution does exactly what it says it does. The accuracy has been impeccable, and it's already helping Haskell to identify subsurface conditions that we were not aware of before."

Fully integrated into the excavator bucket, the LDR Excavate brings RodRadar's unique high-resolution ground-penetrating radar imaging into the operator's cabin during excavation and earthworks projects. The only solution of its kind, LDR Excavate provides real-time, precision data on the location of underground utility infrastructure, automatically and directly alerting the excavator's operator with easy-to-understand notifications. This prevents costly utility damage and increases construction site safety, as well as improving project efficiency.

Haskell is incorporating LDR Excavate into construction projects at several locations, including Miller Electric Center. Haskell is general contractor on the nearly $130 million facility, which will serve as the Jacksonville Jaguars new training arena.

Lance Simons, Haskell Vice President of Safety & Quality, commented, "We were able to verify where the utilities are and then know at exactly what depths they were buried. We watched LDR Excavate perform in real time and it is extremely user-friendly for the operator. It is very promising."

Underground infrastructure damage costs the construction industry over $100 billion annually, including billions invested in less effective mitigation methods, with utility strikes during excavation causing dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. Live Dig Radar is a dramatic improvement over current widespread excavation technologies and processes, overcoming their inherent limitations.

"This problem plagues the entire industry across the globe. We finally have an opportunity to completely eliminate strikes - this is very exciting," Knupp said. "We're pushing toward a future when LDR buckets will be available at your local equipment distributor and on every project site as a new standard."

Moshe Dalman, CEO and co-founder of RodRadar, said of the new US deployment of LDR Excavate, "RodRadar is pleased to be continuing its collaboration with Dysruptek and Haskell. Their savvy and experienced team is the right group to team up with as we bring a truly disruptive product to the field. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship as we modernize, improve and enhance excavation efficiency, safety and workflows."

Looking further down the road, Dalman added, "Our imaging technology and analysis was designed to serve as the platform for a host of future services and solutions. LDR-based features, capabilities and standalone products can be leveraged and adapted to address similar needs in other markets. We are ushering in a whole new ecosystem."

About RodRadar

RodRadar offers a unique and unprecedented technology platform, which automatically detects underground utility infrastructure in real time, on location, without the need for expert analysis. RodRadar's proprietary and patented ground penetrating radar technology, Live Dig Radar®, along with its line of products, facilitates a new ecosystem of synergetic services and solutions that are set to modernize excavation, increase operator safety, improve productivity, and introduce project efficiencies.

About Haskell

Haskell delivers more than $1 billion annually in Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) and Consulting solutions to assure certainty of outcome for complex capital projects worldwide. Haskell is a global, fully integrated, single-source design-build and EPC firm with over 2,000 highly specialized, in-house design, construction and administrative professionals across industrial and commercial markets. With 20+ office locations around the globe, Haskell is a trusted partner for global and emerging clients.

