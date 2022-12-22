InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote & Wire Caddy for Wall-Mounted Televisions (RKH-434)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to contain and conceal loose wires associated with wall-mounted televisions," said an inventor, from North Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the REMOTE AND WIRE CADDY. My design would provide a neat, clutter-free aesthetic appearance."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hide and conceal remote control units, electrical/electronic surge protectors, and loose wires behind a wall-mounted television. In doing so, it reduces clutter. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp