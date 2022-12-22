HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that President and CEO, John C. Jacobs will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

