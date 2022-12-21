JET LINX CELEBRATES 2022 ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN SERVICE, SAFETY AND CULTURE

Continued Advancements Spur Team, Membership Growth and Company Expansion

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 Base locations nationwide, today recognizes enhancements made in service, safety and company culture throughout 2022 that resulted in year-over-year employee growth, as well as increased membership and annual flight hours versus pre-pandemic levels.

(PRNewsfoto/Jet Linx Aviation, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"This past year has been another year of strategic development for Jet Linx as we further augment our client and team member experience in support of the finest service, safety, and culture," said Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "None of these efforts would have come to fruition without our team members across the country working together in alignment with the core values that we all share."

These accomplishments realize Jet Linx's strategic focus and theme for the year to 'Engage & Elevate' while remaining steadfast in its commitment to delivering unrivaled safety and service standards of excellence.

Resumption of Jet Card Membership Programs

The resumption of sales of Jet Linx's full complement of Jet Card Membership programs in July – the Enterprise Membership tailored to serve corporate clients and its Tier II & Tier III Executive Membership – launched the strong year of achievements. Following unprecedented private jet demand in late 2021, Jet Linx temporarily suspended its Jet Card Membership sales to focus on its service delivery to existing Members, the reintroduction of all Membership programs signaled a return to normalcy, offering the guarantees of Jet Linx private jet Membership on an exclusive, waitlist basis. The Jet Card program yielded 43% growth in Members.

Expansion, M&A, Client Benefits, and Philanthropy

The Company completed multiple expansions and enhancements in 2022, including the grand opening of its 20th Base location at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in March, coupled with the acquisition of Southern Jet, a Boca Raton-based charter and aircraft management company. Jet Linx later unveiled a newly constructed private terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona, a major upgrade from the former facility that had served local Jet Linx clients since 2012.

Jet Linx expanded its Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program through new partnerships with Worldwide Boat, a yacht charter company; RESET Telluride, a luxury wellness retreat; and Style Union Home, offering bespoke handmade ceramics. The Company also celebrated its eighth year in partnership with The Tutu Project, having raised more than $330,000 for the foundation, which supports breast cancer patients and their families by providing funds for costs not covered by insurance, since 2015.

Safety Milestones

Numerous developments in 2022 cemented the Company's role as a leader in aviation safety. Jet Linx was welcomed as the first operator to receive the Platinum Elite rating from ARGUS International, Inc. The Platinum Elite designation acts as a real-time, third-party operational safety performance monitoring program. Meanwhile, Jet Linx retained its certification as a WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator, an elite safety status the Company has held through every audit cycle since initially awarded in 2014.

Jet Linx once again proactively ceased all commercial flight operations for team members nationwide to come together in June for the sixth annual Jet Linx Safety Summit. The Company remains the only operator of its size in the industry to devote an entire day to improving its safety operations and safety culture.

Team Culture & Development

Jet Linx continued to develop its pro-pilot culture with the introduction of three flight schedule options for pilots – Fixed, Flex and Free – as well as the Aviators Continuing to Elevate (ACE) program, a new career pathway designed for retiring, experienced airline pilots to continue flying Part 135. A new partnership with ATP Flight School offers qualified ATP candidates with a direct path to join Jet Linx as a First Officer. This pilot pipeline enhancement will provide over 2,000 qualified students and flight instructors access to career opportunities at Jet Linx.

As the employer of choice in private aviation, Jet Linx continued to make investments in its team. Launched in July, Jet Linx University is a learning and development platform featuring course progressions that align with a team member's career journey, providing access to more than 8,700 courses and 200,000 learning resources on-demand. In another significant step forward in technology and communications, a new Jet Linx Team Engage App offers around-the-clock access to team updates, benefits, Jet Linx University, important contacts, Company news and more.

More than 550 team members across the country also completed annual Service Excellence training, ensuring that Jet Linx Five-Star service standards continue to be uniformly implemented for an industry-best flight experience. The collective efforts to support and nurture both its pilot group and overall team yielded a nearly 10% increase in total number of employees over 2021, with nearly half coming from new crew hires.

Looking Ahead

Jet Linx will make enhancements to its private jet terminal facilities in Dallas, Indianapolis, and St. Louis in 2023, as well as celebrate completion of its new 70,000-square-foot flagship private terminal and hangar complex in Omaha where it is headquartered.

Jet Linx remains the only private aviation company to deliver expansive resources at the national level with the service and personal attention of a local team. For more information, visit www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC