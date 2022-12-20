Sanisure Announces the Acquisition of a Leading Silicone Extrusion Facility in Twinsburg, Ohio

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanisure, a leading, vertically-integrated player in the single- use bioprocessing technology space, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Medical Elastomer Development, Inc ("MED") a silicone extrusion facility from Q Holding, a 3i portfolio company. This state-of-the-art facility located in Twinsburg, Ohio, serves many industry- leading customers in both the medical device and bioprocessing markets.

The acquisition further advances our commitment to become a leading provider of critical fluid path management technologies for bioprocessing applications, increasing security of supply and change control (consistent E&L profiles) for our single use assembly solutions and transfer sets. Following the acquisition, we will be able to offer our fully qualified, high- quality bulk tubing to end-users, other OEMs and our channel partner distributors.

With vertically integrated manufacturing and assembly operations in both North America and Europe, Sanisure offers its customers a wide range of capabilities on a global basis. Sanisure offers leading solutions for critical fluid path technologies, including Mixed4Sure™ closed Carboy Mixing system, Cap2v8® solutions, PharmaTainer™ bottles & carboys, aSURE® fittings, Bio-Ease™ clamps, Gamma stable Stir Bars and an increased range of silicone extrusion and other elastomeric solutions such as the Cellgyn® TPE, TPFE, Kynar tubing, etc.

Steven Chevillotte, CEO of Sanisure, said: "We are excited to have the MED Twinsburg Team joining Sanisure's growing family. We continue to invest in critical technologies and capabilities that drive innovation and supply security for our global customer base. State-of- the-art silicone extrusion capabilities are core to our portfolio of fluid management products and solutions, and enable us to provide both high quality silicone tubing and vertically integrated bioprocessing single-use solutions to our customers."

Commenting on the acquisition, 3i Partner Richard Relyea said: "We continue to support Sanisure's strategy through both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. This addition further strengthens Sanisure's offering to key customers working on the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody, vaccine, and cell and gene therapy modalities with single-use technologies in a variety of upstream and downstream applications."

ABOUT SANISURE

The Best Home a Drug Can Get®

Sanisure designs, develops, and manufactures single-use solutions for the bioprocessing industry including customized bottle assemblies, low-volume mixing solutions aseptic transfer systems, molded caps, flasks, tubes, and clamps. The business now operates six facilities in North America and Europe. Sanisure has longstanding relationships with leading biopharma and biotech Customers, exhibiting an impressive reputation for high-quality solutions and Customer service. In addition to its assembly offerings, Sanisure provides Customers several unique, IP-backed manufactured solutions such as Mixed4Sure™ and Cap2V8™ to address our customers' most demanding applications.

