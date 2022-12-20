IAN ELLIAS JOINS SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ian Ellias joins Specified Technologies Inc., as Vice President of Finance, working from the company's headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey. He will lead the Finance Team and will join the company's Executive Team.

Prior to joining Specified Technologies, he worked at Tristrux, a Telecommunications and Electrical Construction company where he served as the Senior VP of Finance. Prior to Tristrux, he worked at Schlesinger Group where he served as Chief Financial Officer for nearly fifteen years.

"Ian brings a diverse background in Finance to our company. With over two decades of experience, mostly in private industry of running a finance team and working with senior level management, he has proven success in building strong fiscal and operational controls among many other technical skills. We are excited to have him on board," said Charbel Tagher, Founder and CEO of Specified Technologies.

Ellias earned his Bachelor's degree from Rutgers University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). When he is not working, Ian enjoys playing the piano and is the keyboard player and singer of a weekend rock cover band.

About Specified Technologies:

STI leads the industry in developing innovative fire protection systems that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gasses. For over 30 years, our team has worked hand in hand with the construction industry to create simple solutions to complex firestopping problems. Our SpecSeal® and EZ Path® product lines are engineered to deliver powerful performance. Because our system designs are user-driven, they are easier to apply. The result is simply designed, outstanding fire protection systems which often result in lower installed costs. STI products and systems offer innovative firestop solutions for all types of new construction and retrofit applications. Since firestopping is our only business, we concentrate all our resources on providing the highest quality, fully tested, innovative firestopping solutions.

