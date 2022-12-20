FMC recognized by CDP for leadership in climate action and water stewardship

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) FMC has been recognized by CDP, the gold standard of environmental reporting, as a leader in environmental sustainability, earning an A- for climate change and water security. The scores reflect FMC's ambitious environmental goals as well as the company's transparency and management of climate-related risks.

"We are thrilled that FMC has been recognized by CDP as a global leader for the measures we are taking to address climate change and water security," said Karen Totland, FMC vice president and chief sustainability officer. "We have continued to raise the bar for sustainability at our company and achieving a score of A- in both areas validates the efforts of so many colleagues around the world. Achieving our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 is a top priority and we continue to make notable progress despite a challenging environment."

Earlier this year, FMC reset its environmental sustainability goals to drive meaningful improvements in emissions, energy, water and waste across its value chain. In addition to its aggressive net zero targets, FMC continues to promote water stewardship at its operating sites and in the communities it serves, and is focused on reducing water consumption in high-risk locations. In 2022, the company established a goal to achieve Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification at all its sites by 2035.

In 2022, more than 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with $6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested environmental data from companies through CDP. A record more than 18,700 companies globally responded. Just 24% of chemicals companies who responded reached the leadership level (A/A-) for climate change, with the industry average score being a B-.

"As a mission-based non-profit that runs the global environmental disclosure system, CDP greatly values the support of FMC," said Dexter Galvin, CDP global director, Corporations & Supply Chain. "Urgent system-wide action remains critical to ensuring that we can limit global warming to 1.5°C, avoid the worst effects of climate change and safeguard our planet's natural resources. Disclosure is the first key step in addressing current and future environmental risks. FMC has demonstrated its commitment to transparency around its environmental impacts and strategies for action by disclosing its environmental data through CDP in 2022. Disclosure not only provides the foundation for environmental action, but brings tangible business benefits for shareholders, customers and employees alike."

FMC has shown leadership in Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) performance throughout 2022. In addition, to CDP, FMC scored in the 92nd percentile (as of December 13, 2022) of chemicals companies for S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which assesses over 10,000 companies around the world.

