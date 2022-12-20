DocuSign To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), announced that Chief Financial Officer, Cynthia Gaylor, is scheduled to participate in the following investor events.

Evercore ISI 'Off To A Running Start' (Virtual) Bus Tour

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 11:00 a.m. PST ( 2:00 p.m. EST )





Needham Growth Conference Fireside Chat

Monday, January 9, 2023

9:45 a.m. PST ( 12:45 p.m. EST )

A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com

Bank of America New Year Software Bus Tour

Monday January 9, 2023

11:00 a.m. PST ( 2:00 p.m. EST )

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1.3 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com

