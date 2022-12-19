Talanton's Life-Saving Investment with Tremendous Environmental Benefit

More than 12 million lives transformed, 11 tons of CO2 reduced, and 6 million tons of wood saved through BURN Cookstoves.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talanton, a private U.S. based impact investment fund, has partnered with BURN Manufacturing, the world largest vertically integrated modern cookstove manufacturer, which currently employs over 1,000 people in Sub-Saharan Africa, more than 50% of whom are women, plus indirectly supports numerous other workers through its large supply chain and distribution network.

By investing in high-impact, high-growth businesses, Talanton's mission is to create and support jobs in East Africa to help people lift themselves out of desperate poverty and bring them Hope. Talanton's partnership with BURN will significantly help increase the number of jobs created and supported – plus BURN's life-saving and environmental impacts.

You may be shocked at the dangerous and unhealthy way that many Sub-Saharan families cook — and how BURN cookstoves are saving their lives and forests.

Traditional cooking methods using the three stone fire is hard, inefficient, and unsafe. Changing to a BURN cookstove dramatically reduces harmful smoke emissions that can cause significant health problems and sometimes death. Learn more in this life-changing 2:54 video.

"Before I started using Jikokoa, my children would

cough, get headaches and get dizzy because of the smoke.

Since I started using the Jikokoa, we no longer have these

health problems. With the Jikokoa I can cook inside our home

without worrying about my family getting ill."

Ruth O., Jikokoa Classic Product User, Nairobi Kenya

BURN manufactures the world's most fuel efficient and durable biomass cookstoves, as well as a portfolio of LPG and electric cookstoves, and has transformed more than 12 million lives. In addition to significantly reducing total household fuel consumption costs, its stoves have improved environmental outcomes by reducing wood consumption by more than 6 million tons and reducing carbon emissions by more than 11 million tons.

BURN produces a new stove every 13 seconds in its over 50,000 square foot solar-powered facility in Kenya. By 2024, it plans to expand operations and market penetration through new product launches, geographic expansion, growth in existing markets, and increasing production capacity to 12,000,000 stoves per year. The business has been globally recognized for its cutting-edge innovation, environmental, and social impact.

Clean Cooking is a key driver of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) success. The use of open fires and solid fuels for cooking is one of the world's most pressing health and environmental problems, directly impacting close to half the world's population and causing nearly 4 million premature deaths each year. The #1 UN SDG goal is to end poverty.

Talanton's partnership with BURN will enable the business to further help achieve these UN goals by creating/supporting good jobs, literally saving lives, and achieving positive social and environmental impacts.

For more information, visit https://www.talantonllc.com/post/burn-manufacturing.

About Talanton

Talanton is a values-driven private U.S. based impact investment fund that believes creating jobs through businesses is the best way to help people lift themselves out of deep poverty. Visit Talanton's website at www.talantonllc.com to learn how together, we can create jobs, bring Hope and transform many thousands of lives in East Africa.

About BURN

BURN is an award-winning Kenya-based business that has transformed over 12 million lives and the environment through wood and charcoal stoves. The world's largest vertically integrated modern cookstove company, BURN employs over 1,000 people, more than 50% of whom are women.

BURN's goal is for all families to have clean, safe and affordable cooking solutions, replacing stones and open fires in sub-Saharan Africa and beyond. Learn more about BURN at www.burnstoves.com.

