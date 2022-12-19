SIGO SEGUROS LEADS ACCESS TO INSURANCE FOR SPANISH SPEAKERS IN TEXAS

More Hispanics are going digital with the purchase of auto insurance, and Sigo Seguros anticipates their needs for 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigo Seguros , the first 100% Spanish-language auto insurtech company in Texas has found that more than 70% of its customers have purchased their auto insurance completely online, confirming the need and importance for digital services in Spanish destined to Spanish-speaking communities.

The Spanish-speaking population is among the most digitally savvy in the United States; what's more, according to Pew Research, by 2021, 85% of this population had access to cell phones in the country,[1] despite this, a large majority of insurers do not offer digital options in Spanish forcing consumers to work through private agents who charge middleman fees driving up the cost of auto insurance for this population.

The demand for Spanish-language services is growing, and it is worth noting that this is not only because of the size of the population, reaching 13.7% of the United States, but also because of the substantial improvement in their income with a purchasing power of $2.3 trillion in 2019. [2]

In 2022, it is nearly impossible for Spanish speakers in the United States to find an auto insurance company that offers fair and quality service in their own language. This presents a barrier by not clearly understanding what they are buying, exposing them to additional rates and biased rating factors.

Sigo Seguros has created the solution to this problem as it was designed with the well-being of the Hispanic community in mind. Currently, Sigo Seguros has a digital platform with 100% bilingual representatives, which will be expanded in 2023. With Sigo Seguros, Hispanics can buy insurance online and obtain information through different means such as its website, social networks, email, and its official mobile application.

"I did everything online, and it was fast. Everything was sent to my email. A good price; I only paid the first month, unlike other companies that ask for a $250 minimum start-up. I recommend it." - Commented Karen Hernandez, Sigo Seguros customer.

Sigo Seguros is an insurtech company specializing in auto insurance founded in 2019 based in Texas. It offers transparent and affordable pricing through its mobile app and web portal in Spanish, serving the immigrant and working-class communities to the Latino and Spanish-speaking population. Learn more about them here: https://sigoseguros.com/

