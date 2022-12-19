LG TO PRESENT ESG VISION FOR 'BETTER LIFE FOR ALL' AT CES 2023

CES to Feature LG's Promise for the Future, Innovations for the Planet and People

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is spotlighting its continuing commitment to sustainability at CES® 2023, showcasing its ESG (environment-social-governance) vision and its latest impactful innovations in an exclusive exhibit dubbed the Better Life for All zone. In January 2023, CES, the world's most influential technology event, will spotlight how technology helps people tackle the world's most pressing problems in support of the United Nations efforts to advance human security for all.

LG Electronics is spotlighting its continuing commitment to sustainability at CES® 2023, showcasing its ESG (environment-social-governance) vision and its latest impactful innovations in an exclusive exhibit dubbed the Better Life for All zone. (PRNewswire)

Providing a comprehensive overview of LG's sustainability efforts, including major ESG milestones, current initiatives and long-term goals, the Better Life for All zone consists of three unique sections: For the Planet, For People and Our Commitment. The exhibit will also introduce the four finalist entries of LG's inaugural LIFE'S GOOD AWARD, an innovation challenge created to spread the company's Life's Good message and empower innovators seeking to make a positive difference for people and the planet.

Key areas of focus for LG's ESG agenda have been built into every aspect of the CES Better Life for All zone. Informational materials provided will offer braille for those with visual impairments and be placed at a height that enables easy reading for people using wheelchairs. Guides proficient in sign language will be on site, along with an LG CLOi GuideBot programmed to deliver digital-human sign language services. The zone itself will be constructed with the use of eco-friendly materials.

Better Life for All:

Innovations for a Sustainable Future and the Better Life Plan 2030

In the For the Planet section of the booth, ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics will present its diverse environmental initiatives, including the establishment of Sustainable Cycles which prioritize 'green' considerations at every step of the product lifecycle, such as the collection, disposal and re-purposing of e-waste in the post-usage stage.

Visitors to the space can see how materials extracted from discarded e-waste at the company's Chilseo Recycling Center are being used to manufacture parts for new LG products. Also highlighted in For the Planet is the LG Smart Park (Changwon, South Korea), the company's energy-efficient factory and a new Expanded Polystyrene foam recycling technology developed by LG to make product packaging more eco-friendly.

The second section of the exhibit, For People, showcases LG's efforts and achievements in product and service accessibility. These include the development of product manuals incorporating voice and sign language guides and the implementation of accessibility features – such as voice recognition, voice instruction and motion-detecting sensors – in a wide range of products. For People will also give visitors the opportunity to explore the accessibility options available on LG TVs, from audio-to-text captions to a sign language screen that can be easily moved and resized.

The Our Commitment section of the Better Life for All zone, reflects LG's dedication to ensuring a sustainable future – the ultimate goal of the company's Better Life Plan 2030. LG aims to have cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from product manufacturing by 50 percent (compared to 2017 levels), and GHG emission from the use of seven key products by 20 percent per unit sold by 2030 from a 2020 base year. Furthermore, the company plans to offer accessibility features for all its product lines by 2025 and provide a voice instruction manual and sign language video manual for every LG product by 2030.

"At LG, we are constantly challenging ourselves to go the extra mile to make our vision for a Better Life for All a reality," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "Our ESG-focused exhibit will give visitors to CES insight into the values, determination and dedication that fuel our sustainability journey and the innovative technologies and practices we're developing to ensure a brighter tomorrow."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

+1 202 710 3490

john.taylor@lge.com

Roberto Munoz

+1 516 949 9199

Roberto.munoz@lg-one.com

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA