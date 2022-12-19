InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Face Masks Accessory (LGT-267)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new face mask that allows fresh air to be inhaled while covering carbon dioxide expelled from the mouth," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the FRESH FLOW FACIAL MASK. My design would enhance breathing comfort and it could help to prevent glasses from fogging."

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it allows the user to breathe more comfortably. It also helps prevent optical products from fogging and it helps to reduce the spread of viruses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

