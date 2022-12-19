2023 Dating Trends Revealed: Dating.com Data Says 'Resolution Dating,' Inflation and Metaverse Dating Will Define Online Dating in 2023

Heading into the new year, singles are focusing on achieving their resolutions in dating

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com – part of the Dating Group, the company behind over 40 online dating sites - today revealed insights on 2023 dating trends. According to the results, singles are looking for partners who help them stay true to their own New Year's resolutions. Singles are also continuing to rely on technology to make new connections and to build relationships.

"In the new year, singles will be focusing on building relationships that align with their New Year's resolutions - we call this 'resolution dating,'" said Maria Sullivan, VP and Dating Expert at Dating.com. "In doing so, the goal is to find a partner that aligns with and supports your own personal goals - whether those are related to your career, fitness, hobbies or new skills that you want to learn. "

In 2023, resolution dating and the desire to find a match who can help daters achieve their goals and aspirations will far outweigh the search for someone who aligns with singles' physical preferences. 55% of respondents rated common goals and values as more important than physical appearance and attraction.

Additional key survey findings include:

Resolution Dating : 57% of survey respondents reported that they have recently ended a relationship due to a misalignment in personal goals and values. 60% noted that they would pump the brakes on a relationship if their partner's behavior or habits were hindering them from reaching fitness and wellness goals as well as career milestones. Aspirational respondents are serious about staying on track to achieve their resolutions and personal goals, and this is being reflected in their dating behaviors. They view finding a match that will help them realize their dreams as one step in a bigger plan to change their overall lifestyle for the better.

Tight Budget Means Monogamy: Record-high inflation and the threat of a potential recession are disrupting singles' budgets and their dating lives. As a result, 61% of singles are opting to date one person at a time versus meeting multiple potential partners to save money on first dates.

Transitional Dating: As singles continue to rely on tech, in the new year more are pivoting to the possibility of a fully virtual relationship. In fact, 33% of singles plan to date in the metaverse, using avatars to put a bigger emphasis on communication and digital intimacy before in-person discovery.

Dating Without Boundaries: With advancements in dating app technology and the metaverse, more daters are open to making connections that span different cities, countries and even continents. Continuing the trends that emerged during COVID, many people are still prioritizing traveling and exploring the world over settling down and planting roots in one place. One-third of respondents are open to relationships with people who are not in their current city, state or country. This is a growing trend as more people are becoming comfortable with the idea of dating in the metaverse and more easily meeting others from around the world.





