Featured products of many countries appeared at the 2022 China (Hainan) Winter Trade Fair

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Free Trade Port in south China welcomed the annual agricultural event on December 15. On this day, 2022 China (Hainan) International Tropical Products Winter Trade Fair was officially opened.

Hainan Winter Trade Fair is the only tropical agricultural exhibition in China, which has been held for 25 consecutive years. The Fair has developed into a brand exhibition with important influence and popular in all circles, and has also become an important platform for agricultural exchanges and cooperation among countries and regions along the "Belt and Road". It attracts many countries to participate in and share China's development opportunities every year.

The four-day Winter Trade Fair covered a total area of 70,000 m2, including 10 international and domestic boutique pavilions. More than 1,200 enterprises from China and 2,000 categories, including melon, fruit and vegetable, grain and oil, red wine, coffee and cross-border e-commerce participated in the exhibition. Fortune Global 500 enterprises, including COFCO Corporation, Syngenta (China) and ITG Holding actively participated in the exhibition.

Li Zhixu, an exhibitor from Hainan, said that they had attended the Winter Trade Fair for many years, and only in last year, they signed an order of more than RMB 60 million. "The Winter Trade Fair has greatly helped us raise our brand awareness, This year, many customers have contacted us to seek cooperation."

The Winter Trade Fair also held a number of key activities under the RCEP, such as Hainan Agricultural High-quality Development Forum, Hainan Agricultural Brand Release Promotion Conference, and Fisheries Industry Business Attraction and Promotion Conference of Hainan Free Trade Port.

According to the responsible person of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province, the "Digital Winter Trade Fair" platform has been launched to display and trade all exhibitors and exhibits, realizing real-time online trading and creating a never-ending winter trade fair.

