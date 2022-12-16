ChenMed Featured in AVAIL The Journal Special Edition Celebrating John Maxwell's 75 Years of Life and Leadership

Physician-led primary care leader advances mission by focusing on family, faith, and key Maxwell leadership principles

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading primary care practice long focused on transforming care of the neediest populations, is featured in the Fall 2022 AVAIL The Journal special edition celebrating John Maxwell's 75 years of life and leadership. "The duty of care: how ChenMed is transforming the health industry with values-based service", article spotlights how and why ChenMed invests a lot of time and effort in leadership development. Plus, it describes how John Maxwell helped Drs. Christopher and Gordon Chen, ChenMed CEO and Chief Medical Officer, respectively, bring the magic of effective ministry into the business of health to transform care.

We stay focused on empowering servant leaders to do whatever it takes to transform care of the neediest populations.

"John Maxwell has sold over 30 million books, and his team of more than 40,000 Maxwell Leadership certified consultants have trained millions of leaders worldwide to intentionally grow every day, and to add value to leaders who will multiply value to others," says Christopher Chen, M.D. "Market after market, year after year, we are disrupting the broken healthcare system to deliver affordable VIP care to at-risk seniors in underserved neighborhoods across America. We stay focused on empowering servant leaders to do whatever it takes to transform care of the neediest populations."

In the AVAIL The Journal profile, Gordon Chen, M,D, shares, "I'm constantly thinking, how do I pour in and add value to others around, and help them grow and develop to their fullest God-given potential?" The CMO also notes, "We have to be intensively humble in terms of what we know and open to what we don't know. We have to learn from each other, and we have to create a culture where that is possible."

The must-read article on the authors of The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith and the Future of Healthcare ties a variety of ChenMed successes back to leadership at every level of the organization, including:

Reducing emergency room visits by a third because "doctors act more like coaches than clinicians"





Warmly welcoming "patients in need" with same-day appointments other medical practices call "walk-ins"





ChenMed's nimble COVID-19 pandemic patient care pivot to telemedicine with intentional use of ludicrously safe in-person appointments at centers that never closed during the pandemic. The smart combination yielded a "ChenMed patient mortality rate 40% lower than typical."

By annually attracting hundreds of mission-focused clinicians, ChenMed provides best-in-class primary care, with unrivaled access to doctors that includes same-day and walk-in appointments, as well as patients having their provider's cell phone number and being frequently encouraged to call or text whenever they have a health concern or need.

AVAIL is a quarterly magazine designed to help leaders in business and ministry refine the art of leadership in order to make a global impact. The goal of AVAIL is to help you discern the changing context in which you serve, wrestle with the challenges, seize the opportunities and do so in a way that is true to the unique gifts and creativity that God has placed within you. Those who embrace the future are undoubtedly embracing the unknown. However, as the last few months have shown us, we are sometimes thrust into the unknown, whether we like it or not.

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company now operates more than 120 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company , twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

