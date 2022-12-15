SOCMA Welcomes Four New Members in Q4 2022

Strategic Partnerships, New Initiatives Attract Companies Across Value Chain

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announced today the addition of four new member companies as approved by its Board of Governors – ArroChem, Brandywine Label Printing, Sabin Metal Corporation, and Siegel & Callahan. SOCMA wraps up a successful year with a total of 144 members comprising of manufacturers, distributors, and service providers.

Precious metal refiner Sabin Metal Corporation, based in East Hampton, NY, extracts maximum value from industrial byproducts for customers through efficient and sustainable recovery practices. Brad Cook, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Sabin Metal, cites the superior level of service from the SOCMA staff as the defining reason they decided to join the association. "Their sincere efforts to help our company truly exceed those of other organizations," said Cook. "As precious metal refiners, we utilize an enormous amount of chemistry – both in refining operations and in our laboratory. With deep roots in protecting the environment, we look forward to leveraging SOCMA's new ESG framework to advance our commitment to building a healthier world."

Headquartered in Mount Holly, NC, specialty chemical manufacturer ArroChem serves global markets with a highly diversified product line for private labeling, textiles, automotive, and metal working, among others.

Brandywine Label Printing, located in Philadelphia, PA, provides hazard communication labels, printing solutions, and software to customers across the chemical manufacturing industry.

Siegel & Callahan is law firm based in Chicago, IL, with expertise in the unique field of property tax appeals. The firm joins SOCMA with the objective of helping specialty chemical manufacturers achieve significant tax savings by obtaining federal railroad designation.

"Fostering strategic partnerships between SOCMA member companies and staff are the lifeblood of our association," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "From toll manufacturing to precious metal recovery, and label printing to rail tax relief, each company offers unique capabilities that make SOCMA's membership so essential to the global economy. We look forward to working with each of these companies in 2023 and beyond."

