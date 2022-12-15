Resilience Brings Its New Rules of Risk to NetDiligence 2023 Fort Lauderdale Cyber Risk Summit

Chief Claims Officer Michael Phillips Named as NetD Conference Chair

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, the next-generation cyber risk company on a mission to help make the world cyber resilient, is proud to announce Chief Claims Officer Michael Phillips has been named a 2023 Conference Chair of NetDiligence's Fort Lauderdale Cyber Risk Summit.

(PRNewsfoto/Resilience) (PRNewswire)

Phillips' selection as a conference chair reflects his long time leadership in the cyber insurance market having also held senior positions at Allianz and Beazley. Alongside supporting Resilience insureds, he also serves as Co-Chair of the Ransomware Task Force convened by the Institute for Security & Technology. In this role, Philips has provided continuous expert guidance on raising the cost for ransomware actors, as the Task Force has worked with the U.S. Government and private sector security partners. He has been a continual thought leader in technology and legal circles with published works in The New Yorker, BuzzFeed, and Bloomberg, and was previously selected to Insurance Business America's Hot 100 List 2020.

At NetDiligence, Phillips will discuss current trends in cyber claims and how the insurance industry can help clients build cyber resilience by rewriting the rules for how we can support and protect insureds.

"The market has changed so dramatically over the past three years everyone is looking for trends or signals on where the threat is evolving," said Phillips. "I'm excited for NetDiligence to provide this forum for the industry to come together and to collaborate on approaches that are working in building resilience with our insureds."

Phillip's leadership at the Cyber Risk Summit is especially relevant given its focus on claims and incident response. The conference runs from February 20th to the 21st, 2023. For further details on the conference, please visit https://netdiligence.com/conferences/cyber-risk-summit-fort-lauderdale-2023.

About Resilience

Resilience helps middle-to-large market enterprises connect their cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and actionable cyber hygiene. Their recently launched new website ( www.cyberresilience.com ), and campaign, titled "Rewriting the Rules of Risk," advocate a unique approach to the integration of technology, economics, and behavior to break down barriers between risk management, information security, and financial leaders.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience's team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

For more information, visit us at www.cyberresilience.com

