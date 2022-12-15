Compliancy Group is Rated as the Leader in the Winter 2023 Grid Report by G2 for Healthcare Compliance Software

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is proud to have earned the Leader badge from G2 in their 2023 Grid Report. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores.

Compliancy Group was rated #1 for:

Policy Management

Document Management System

Auditing & Risk Assessment

Overall, Compliancy Group is ranked 4.9 out of 5 stars. Here's what Compliancy Group customers had to say:

"After trying two other providers we really appreciated the 1/2 dozen or so 30 minute sessions that helped us through completing all steps necessary to ensure compliance (never got this far with the others). Also, their assistance with developing policies & procedures documentation, which we were dreading and thought would take forever, they made extremely simple yet thorough due to how they break it down and assist (so not overwhelming). Lastly, having all our final documentation in one web portal is great for us to access and/or assist if we ever have to go through an audit."

"Through their solution, Compliancy Group has made HIPAA compliance extremely easy. Their software is simple to use and navigate. Their customer service is excellent, response time is super fast. We have had all our questions answered in a timely and expert manner."

To qualify for inclusion in the Healthcare Compliance category, a product must:

Monitor, track, and update any changes to industry and/or governmental regulation and practice

Facilitate the designation of compliance officers and committees

Develop compliance-specific policies and procedures, including standards of conduct

Facilitate open lines of communication

Support appropriate and relevant compliance training and education

Set up, track, and respond to detected compliance offenses

Support or offer internal monitoring, auditing, and measuring efforts

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty, and profitability of their business while reducing risk. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .

