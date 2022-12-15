CenSyn and HonorHealth announce strategic partnership

CenSyn and HonorHealth are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to collaborate on CenSyn's Pre-FDA medical platform for on-the-go screening of seizure, concussion and long-term brain health-related disorders.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenSyn, a digital telehealth company advancing portable screening of brain health-related conditions via its platform for integrated brain health screening, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with HonorHealth, a leading healthcare system serving 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area.

"We are excited to partner with HonorHealth to support the adoption and commercialization of our neuro platform"

Rapid, out-of-hospital access to brain vitals is important to accelerate the diagnosis of brain health-related conditions where current traditional gold-standard equipment may be inaccessible, delaying screening by up to 48 hours. The CenSyn-HonorHealth partnership brings together technology development, and experts in the fields of neurology, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation to further develop revolutionary products for the future of brain health screening and evaluation.

"We are very excited to partner with HonorHealth and its experts to support the adoption and commercialization of our neuro platform," said Ayushi Patel, chief executive officer, CenSyn. "The goal is to help health systems expedite diagnosis of conditions such as seizures, strokes and concussions from hours to minutes. This will help save patient lives and greatly reduce treatment costs for healthcare providers."

"CenSyn and its brain health screening platform supports our mission to continually innovate and provide greater access to care for our patients," said Kiran Avancha, chief innovation officer, HonorHealth.

CenSyn will conduct future clinical studies with HonorHealth clinicians to deliver breakthrough approaches to patients in brain health evaluation management.

"Building our platform alongside customer feedback helps ensure that we deliver the right value to clinicians and organizations around the world," said Andy Bhushan, co-founder and chief operating officer, CenSyn. "Connecting CenSyn's platform with HonorHealth's extensive medical network can accelerate the adoption of the CenSyn platform by as early as Q2 2023."

About CenSyn

CenSyn, a digital med-tech company, is transforming how healthcare professionals detect and monitor brain disease with its innovative platform, hardware and AI-enabled software. Its pre-FDA stage platform is currently under clinical testing to validate efficacy in helping HCPs accelerate diagnosis of seizure, concussion, and other brain health-related disorders. CenSyn is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with funding support from HonorHealth, Sunstone Management, Doctors for Health Innovation (D4HI), Berkeley SkyDeck, Titan Angels, and others. To learn more about CenSyn, visit censyn.com.

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is one of Arizona's largest nonprofit healthcare systems serving over 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, a medical group for primary, specialty and urgent care services, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, a behavioral health hospital, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. Formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network, HonorHealth's commitment is to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

